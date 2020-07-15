Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19, son confirms

Zindzi Mandela, who served as South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark, died on Monday at a Johannesburg hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Zindzi Mandela's son Zondwa has confirmed that his mother tested positive for COVID-19.

Her son confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis to the SABC on Wednesday evening.

He said autopsy results were still outstanding.

Zindzi Mandela will be laid to rest on Friday at 7 am.

