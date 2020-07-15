20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • -3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19, son confirms

Zindzi Mandela, who served as South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark, died on Monday at a Johannesburg hospital.

FILE: Zindzi Mandela. Picture: AFP
FILE: Zindzi Mandela. Picture: AFP
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Zindzi Mandela's son Zondwa has confirmed that his mother tested positive for COVID-19.

Mandela, who served as South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark, died on Monday at a Johannesburg hospital.

Her son confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis to the SABC on Wednesday evening.

He said autopsy results were still outstanding.

Zindzi Mandela will be laid to rest on Friday at 7 am.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA