Zimbabwe mulls tightening lockdown as COVID-19 infections rise

JOHANNESBURG – As coronavirus cases mount in Zimbabwe, the government said that it would tighten lockdown measures to try to curb a spike in infections.

The number of confirmed cases is now more than 1,000, with 19 dead, far fewer than in South Africa but the signs are ominous.

This isn't what government critics wanted to hear, especially with protests planned for 31 July.

But Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said that the government was disturbed by the spike in cases.

One of those who's just died of coronavirus was a child from Matabeleland South province.

Schools were set to reopen in Zimbabwe in two weeks but the government said that they would stay closed, though public exams would go ahead.

That's got many firing questions on Twitter at government spokesperson Nick Mangwana: Are pupils ready for exams?

Thousands of Apostolic sect members have gathered for a convention in Manicaland province: they've been told to go home.

