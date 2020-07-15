WCED to evaluate schools' response to COVID-19 pandemic

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is going ahead with evaluating conditions and the needs of public schools in the province.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, the department's school evaluation authority had been tasked with looking at improving the Cape's education system.

Fifty schools were to be assessed.

But Education MEC Debbie Schafer said that amid the country's outbreak, the authority's work was paused when schools were shut.

Nonetheless, the MEC said that the team could still play a role.

"I have requested and provided the necessary authorisation, in terms of the Western Cape Provincial Schools Education Amendment Act, that the SEA conduct evaluations on the response of schools to the pandemic, including the implementation of safety protocols."

