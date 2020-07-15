WC continues storm mop-up operations

The heavy rainfall and gale-force winds caused power outages in various communities, flooding, resulted in roofs blowing off and uprooted trees.

CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations are continuing following a storm that lashed most parts of the Western Cape in recent days, leaving a trail of destruction.

The storm has now largely passed.

The heavy rainfall and gale-force winds caused power outages in various communities, flooding, resulted in roofs blowing off and uprooted trees.

Disaster risk teams have been attending to these complaints over the past two days.

The Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said that another cold front was predicted closer to month-end again.

The MEC's spokesperson James-Brent Styan: "There've been multiple reports of damage to buildings and debris in many areas still needs to removed - trees in roads, collapsed structures that need attention. There're many settlements in low-lying areas that have been hit with localised flooding and these are all being assisted by local authorities."

