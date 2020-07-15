WATCH LIVE: Mboweni debates Revenue Amendment Bill in Parliament
The Division of Revenue Amendment Bill contains the new funding allocations for national, provincial and local government and was tabled by former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is debating the 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill in Parliament.
WATCH: Mboweni on Revenue Amendment Bill