Stage 1 power cuts to start at 9am today, says Eskom

The rolling power cuts are likely to last until 10pm tonight.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that stage one loadshedding would kick in at 9am this morning.

The rolling power cuts are likely to last until 10pm tonight.

The utility said that it had managed to bring units back online at some of its power stations, reducing the strain on its system.

#POWERALERT 1



Eskom will implement Stage 1 loadshedding from 09:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/OYjNrIDFQa — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 14, 2020

However, the increased capacity is not enough to suspend loadshedding.

Eskom is calling on all customers to use electricity sparingly.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "We wish to assure the public that implementing loadshedding is the absolute last resort in order to protect the national grid. The return of a generation unit each at Tutuka and Kendal power stations has been delayed. Our teams are working around the clock to return to service as many generation units as possible."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.