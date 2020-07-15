Seeking certainty on schools, Motshekga to meet all basic education stakeholders

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Motshekga said that meetings would be concluded by Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that she would be consulting all stakeholders in the basic education sector regarding the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on education.

The minister said it would only be able to give the public some certainty over the reopening of schools after consulting with Cabinet at the weekend.

Teacher unions were supposed to meet with the minister this morning, however, it was postponed at the last minute.

