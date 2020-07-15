Sadtu grandstanding with school closure call - DA

Sadtu held a virtual media briefing on Tuesday, where it called on the Basic Education Department to implement remote teaching and learning.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) of grandstanding after it issued the call for all schools to be closed until after the peak of COVID-19 in the country.

The DA said that this call was reckless and served as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the completion of the academic year.

Sadtu said that to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at schools, the Basic Education Department must deliver lessons through the radio and digital platforms.

The DA’s Nomsa Marchesi said that this statement did not take into account the reality on the ground.

"Many learners and teachers simply do not have access to the relevant internet or technological resources to make distance learning a success."

Marchesi said that millions of rands have already been spent on safety gear for schools and this money would go to waste if schools were to close.

The DA said that only schools without the necessary COVID-19 protocols in place must remain closed until this was resolved.

