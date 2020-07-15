SAA to announce interim board ‘in coming days’

Phillip Saunders has been appointed as interim CEO for a new national carrier.

CAPE TOWN - An interim board at South African Airways (SAA) is set to be announced in the coming days.

But trade unions have criticised Saunders' appointment, claiming that he lacks the experience to steer SAA in the right direction.

The airline's creditors have finally voted in favour of a business rescue plan.

The Public Enterprises Department's Nonny Mashika said: “We shall be announcing the interim bard in the next few days. The board will appoint the interim management team to make sure it gets back into the air.”

