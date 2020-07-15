SAA Pilots Association: New airline will only work under competent leadership

The union said the approval of the business rescue plan for SAA was only the first step.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) Pilots Association said a restructured airline would only work under competent leadership that’s free from political association.



The union said the approval of the business rescue plan was only the first step.

The union has said this was the best outcome for all involved, particularly the workers.

The SAA Pilots Association has been critical of the Public Enterprises Department and practitioners on their handling of the business rescue process at the airline.

This led to the department hitting back at the union, accusing it of being greedy and trying to squeeze more money from the airline even though pilots earned the most at SAA.

Pilots wanted assurances from the department before Tuesday’s crucial meeting that more of their members would be retained at the new airline.

The department is offering to hire 88 pilots from the current 617.

The union's chair Grant Back said: “We will be watching for who is appointed to the interim board and management to ensure that this commitment to strong, experienced leadership is implemented.”

Back insisted they would keep supporting the “new airline” as long as it kept its promises.

