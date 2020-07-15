SA's CPI falls to lowest level in 15 years

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at -0.6% in May from a 0.5% decrease the previous month.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 2.1% year-on-year in May, its lowest in more than 15 years, from 3.0% in April, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at -0.6% in May from a 0.5% decrease the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, slowed to 3.1% year-on-year in May compared with a rate of 3.2% in April. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at -0.2% from the same rate previously.

Annual #CPI inflation fell to its lowest level since September 2004, registering at 2,1% in May 2020.



Read more here: https://t.co/zk7lSayrLr#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/wmQFh4cMbq — Stats SA (@StatsSA) July 15, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.