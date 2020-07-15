Ramaphosa: More jobs will be lost during COVID-19 lockdown

The president fielded questions from South Africans during his second public platform imbizo on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said more jobs would be lost in the country as the impact of COVID-19 continued.

Ramaphosa fielded questions from South Africans during his second public platform imbizo on Wednesday night.

The president said government would not be able to assist everyone who lost their jobs.

“Not everyone will be covered but we are going to make every effort to ensure that those who have lost jobs are able to get assistance from the interventions we are going to put in place.”

Ramaphosa also said a solution to the school's debacle would come by holding consultations with all those involved in the education sector.

Teacher unions are calling for schools to be shut until the peak of infections in the country stabilised.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motsekga is expected to hold more talks with the unions for a way forward.

Ramaphosa said he hoped all those involved would find common ground.

“I am hoping that we will have a consensus-building type of outcome where we are able to come to a conclusion on what we should do. So, I would say that in our typical consultative way, we are going to come up with a way forward.”

