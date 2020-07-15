Pay back the money: Report recommends criminal action against top PSC officials

The report recommends that the PSC chairperson should approach the courts to have the appointment of the mother of Dovhani Mamphiswana’s child set aside, and that civil claims be lodged against the woman.

JOHANNESBURG – An investigative report into nepotism allegations at the Public Service Commission (PSC) has recommended that criminal action be taken against the entity’s director-general and the woman he hired fraudulently.

Last year, the PSC’s Director-General Dovhani Mamphiswana acted in a corrupt and fraudulent manner when he appointed the mother of his child as chief-director for professional ethics at the entity.

Ironically, the PSC is expected to safeguard and uphold ethical standards in the public service, with quarterly updates on corruption among other misconduct in the sector.

The report, which has been seen by Eyewitness News, paints a picture of an organisation where fraud, dishonesty and corruption thrived with little intervention from any of the oversight bodies.

According to the statutes that govern its foundations in law, the commission should be beyond reproach. However, a combination of a lack of action by the president and other government entities has seen Mamphiswana continue his duties with a cloud of doubt, which the report now confirms to be true, hanging over his head.

The report recommends that the PSC chairperson should approach the courts to have the appointment of the mother of Mamphiswana’s child set aside as her appointment was based on nepotism, corruption and fraud and that civil claims be lodged against the woman and the director-general to reimburse the PSC for all the money paid to her as chief director.

The report also praised the role of the media in bringing the matter to the fore after the Sunday Independent first wrote about the misconduct in January.

