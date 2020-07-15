Nehuwa backs Sadtu's call for schools to close until after COVID-19 peak

Teacher unions were due to meet with Education Minsiter Angie Motshekga on Wednesday morning to discuss the safety of schools during this time, however it was cancelled with little warning.

JOHANNESBURG – Public sector union, the National Union for Education, Health and Allied Workers (Nehawu) says it stands in solidarity with South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the National Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) in their call for the closure of schools until the peak of the pandemic is over.

Nehawu said that if schools remained open, more people would be infected with the virus, ultimately putting more strain on the health system.

Spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: "The Department of Basic Education can’t really protect learners and teachers, in order to preserve lives it's better that they stay at home and wait for the peak to pass, then they can return to school."

