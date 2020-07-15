Mantashe to continue working while in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19

It was announced late on Tuesday that the mineral resources minister and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle are in isolation after they both tested positive for COVID-19.

Mantashe will, however, continue to work from home during his 14 days of the isolation period.

He received his test results on Tuesday, and officials in his office are now also undergoing tests.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said: “We wish them well in the same way we would like to wish all South Africans who have contracted this disease. He is in self-isolation at his home.”

