Govt plans to bolster efforts against looting of bottle stores during lockdown

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed there will be more patrols near shops and malls where alcohol is sold.

CAPE TOWN - Government is planning to ramp up its efforts to stave off the looting of bottle stores in the country just days after reinstating a ban on alcohol sales.

Government reversed its decision on the booze ban and now there are fears bottle stores will be targeted.

Cele said interventions to safeguard bottle stores would include collaboration between the South African Police Service and other stakeholders.

“We don’t have specific guarding of these areas at the present moment, but we are patrolling and working very closely with the private security companies, the community safety forums and neighbourhood watch.”

He also warned citizens to abide by the laws around alcohol consumption.

Cele again highlighted the correlation between alcohol sales and violent crime.

“On the first day, when the sale of alcohol resumed, the murder rate went moved from 20 to 40. The second day after, it moved to 55. First, with this announcement, 19 people died.”

Gender-based violence also spiked when alcohol was more accessible.

