Gauteng now accounts for a quarter of SA’s over 298,000 COVID-19 cases

The Health Department in the province said 726 people had died as a result of the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - Latest figures show that COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly in Gauteng, with the province now sitting with 107,070 infections.

The Health Department in the province said 726 people had died as a result of the virus. But there have been 40,144 recoveries.

This comes with the news that the Gauteng government is trying to ramp up the number of hospital beds and ventilators.

Gauteng has more than a quarter of the country’s 298,292 reported cases, making the province the epicentre in the country.

The three most affected districts include Johannesburg, with over 48,000 infections, followed by Ekurhuleni with at least 23,000 cases and Tshwane has about 18,000 infections.

In recent days, Gauteng has been reporting infections of up to 3,000 daily, casting no doubt about the storm that health professionals have been warning of.

The health department is now working towards ramping up the levels of hospital beds across the province.

Over 5,000 people have been hospitalised at both public and private hospitals.

