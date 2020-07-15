Eskom to revert to stage 1 load shedding on Thursday

The power utility said demand for electricity had significantly increased due to the much colder weather.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would go back to stage one load shedding on Thursday morning at 9 am after escalating rotational power cuts on Wednesday afternoon.

The power utility said demand for electricity had significantly increased due to the much colder weather.

It said it anticipated more need for power usage from Wednesday evening.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom teams are working to restore units at Medupi, Tutuka, Kusile and Kendal power stations. We are trying to return these to service as soon as possible. Demand is higher than yesterday’s at above 33,000 megawatts.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.