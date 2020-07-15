20°C / 22°C
Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts from 2pm today

Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 2pm on Wednesday.

Picture: Pexels.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it would ramp up loadshedding to stage 2 from 2pm this afternoon.

This morning it was scaled down to stage one, the first time in five days.

• How to check your loadshedding schedule

No reasons have been given for the sudden adjustment.

