Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts from 2pm today
Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 2pm on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it would ramp up loadshedding to stage 2 from 2pm this afternoon.
This morning it was scaled down to stage one, the first time in five days.
• How to check your loadshedding schedule
No reasons have been given for the sudden adjustment.
#PowerAlert 15 July 2020— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 15, 2020
We regret that loadshedding Stage 1 will change to Stage 2 from 14:00 until 22:00 due to a shortage of capacity.