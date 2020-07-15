Eskom: Load shedding a last resort to protect national grid

South Africans are now battling a sixth consecutive day of the rotational power cuts which are expected to last until at least 10pm tonight.

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has ramped up load shedding to stage 2, it’s assured customers that the rolling blackouts are implemented as a last resort to protect the national grid.

South Africans are now battling a sixth consecutive day of the rotational power cuts which are expected to last until at least 10pm tonight.

Eskom said it had to intensify load shedding from stage one due to an increase in demand caused by the cold weather which, coupled with technical faults at its Medupi and Kusile power stations, all added further pressure to an already strained grid.

It’s calling on customers to use electricity sparingly as technicians work to restore all faulty generation units.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Power and electricity usage has increased significantly. We are 2,000 megawatts higher than we were yesterday. We are suggesting that by evening peak it will be higher than it was before.”

#POWERALERT 1



Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 14:00 until 22:00 as electricity usage surges

in cold weather pic.twitter.com/xO5unuw3yC — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 15, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.