Disguised rhino horns worth R100m seized at OR Tambo International Airport

The horns, which were discovered during a routine inspection at the airport, were disguised as art and are valued at about R115.66 million.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials at the OR Tambo International Airport have seized more than R100 million worth of rhino horns that had been disguised as art.

The cargo, which was destined for Kuala Lumpur via Doha, was detected during a routine inspection of warehouses at the country's largest airport.

South Africa is a major hub for poachers, but there has been a steady decline in the number of rhinos killed since 2014.

Sars spokesperson Siphiti Sibeko said: “There is number of criminals and syndicates that are bent on using our airports and killing our rhinos. They are continuing with criminal activities. What we did was to, in some way, close the space for those criminals and syndicates.”

