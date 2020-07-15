CT police probing vandalism of Cecil John Rhodes statue at memorial site

The head of a statue of 19th-century colonialist Cecil John Rhodes in Cape Town was damaged this week.

The head of a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil John Rhodes in Cape Town was damaged this week.

Table Mountain National Parks rangers discovered the vandalised bust while patrolling the area around Rhodes Memorial on Monday.

It's unclear when exactly it was defaced.

Police said that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated and no one had been arrested yet.

In April 2015, the statue of Cecil John Rhodes was removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT)'s upper campus following weeks of student demonstrations.

In the US and UK there've been protests against statues of confederate military figures, slave owners and colonialists, in which some have been toppled.

