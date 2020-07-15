CT community appeals for funds to give murdered Gaylin Cupido dignified funeral

Gaylin Cupido (6) was killed over the weekend after she was caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting in Scottsdene.

CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein community is raising funds to give a murdered 6-year-old child a dignified send off.

Gaylin Cupido was killed over the weekend after she was caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting in Scottsdene.

It's believed that gangsters saw loadshedding as an opportunity to try to take out their rivals but hit the little girl instead.

She was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead.

Residents in Scottsdene are trying to help little Gaylin Cupido's family raise enough funds to have a funeral service for her.

They've appealed to locals for financial assistance.

And as the family tries to figure out how it will afford to bury her, the man accused of firing the shot that killed the 6-year-old made his first court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested less than 24 hours after the child's murder.

Several Kraaifontein residents gathered at court yesterday to voice their frustration at ongoing violence affecting women and children.

Community activist Shaneal Nathan said that their message was clear: they want the courts to deal with criminals effectively.

"We don't want men like this in our community, so we're saying no bail for him and we want that to serve as a message to men who think that they can come into communities like Scottsdene and do what they want."

The accused remains behind bars and is expected to make another court appearance next Tuesday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.