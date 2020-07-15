COVID-19 hits Ekurhleni energy dept staff, causes service delays

The City of Ekurhuleni said that streetlight repairs were not prioritised during this period, with all resources directed to assisting electricity outages.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni said that it was taking technical teams longer than usual to resolve electricity-related problems as its energy department had been affected by COVID-19 with staff testing positive.

Customers have been urged to be patient as the department is operating with a skeleton staff.

Meanwhile, Eskom is calling on all customers to use electricity sparingly as the grid remains under pressure.

Stage one load shedding is likely to last until about 10pm on Wednesday.

