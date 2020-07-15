CoCT ordered to rebuild structure demolished in 'unlawful' Hangberg evictions

The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday morning ruled that the city's conduct during a recent eviction in the Hout Bay community was unlawful.

CAPE TOWN – A group of Hangberg residents has won its court case against the City of Cape Town.

The city's law enforcement tore down Ginola Phillips' home last month.

According to the metro, it was illegally erected.

The Hangberg community turned to the courts for a reprieve.

The lawyer representing the community, Vernon Seymour, said that Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe handed down a scathing judgment.

“She used the word 'deplorable'. She's found their [the city of Cape Town] actions was firstly unlawful and unconstitutional. Secondly, she declared that their actions are in violation of the lockdown regulations."

The judge has ordered the city to rebuild Phillips' structure with similar materials within 48 hours.

The chief registrar of the high court must be informed once this has been done.

