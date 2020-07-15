CEM threatens legal action against anyone trying to disrupt schooling

The Council of Education Ministers (CEm) said that groups or individuals did not have the authority to close schools, adding that parents had options if they choose not to take their children back to school for now.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) said that it would be taking legal action against anyone who tried to disrupt schooling.

The country's largest teachers union, Sadtu, wants all schools to be shut until the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

However, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has held a special meeting with the Council of Education Ministers, where they condemned the call to keep pupils out of the classroom.

#Education Basic education minister held a special Council of Education Ministers - where it decided to take legal action against anyone who tries to disrupt schooling, as only cabinet can resolve whether teaching must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/g8OtKruKWP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 15, 2020

The Education Department said that it was extremely concerned that teachers, principals and other staff were using any platform to attack government for reopening the schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said that these critics were creating an impression that they should be treated differently from other public servants.

It said that schools that had been able to adhere to the health, safety and social distancing measures and were able to settle in additional pupils faster than what government permitted, for now, would be allowed to continue phasing in more grades.

This, however, would be strictly monitored by the committee on COVID-19, along with the departments of Health and Basic Education.

