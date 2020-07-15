Cele: We've had more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases within the SAPS

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday revealed the figures which showed that more than 2,000 officers had recovered.

CAPE TOWN - There have been more than 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the police service and 53 members have died.

“4,949 members are still in isolation and 150 of them are hospitalised. We have 53 fatalities up to this point.”

Cele said South African Police Service cases mirrored infection rates among citizens.

“The most problematic province for us remains the Western Cape, then Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KZN. These provinces are also provinces that give us problems when it comes to crime.”

