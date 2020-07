Officials said that violent protests were under way on Old Faure Road between Spine Road and Mew Way.

CAPE TOWN - A bus and two other vehicles have been petrol bombed in Eerste River.

Vehicles are being stoned.

Police and other law enforcement entities are on the scene and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

