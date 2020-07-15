British & Irish Lions' 2021 tour of South Africa to go ahead as scheduled

The eight-game tour kicks off on Saturday, 3 July, 2021 when the Lions play the Stormers in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions confirmed on Wednesday that the 2021 tour to South Africa will go ahead as scheduled.

The eight-game tour kicks off on Saturday, 3 July 2021 when the Lions play Vodacom Super Rugby’s DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Three weeks later the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will host the first Test – a venue which last hosted the Springboks in 2013.

The Mother City will host the Lions for the first time since 1997 when the second Test gets underway on Saturday, 31 July at the Cape Town Stadium. The tour is rounded out with a return to Gauteng for the final Test on Saturday, 7 August at Emirates Airline Park.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said he was delighted to confirm the tour dates remain unchanged.

“The whole of South Africa is looking forward to welcoming the Lions and we continue progressing our plans to provide our local supporters, as well as fans travelling from abroad, with a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Roux.

“We’ve seen with the three most recent tours, in 2009 to South Africa, 2013 to Australia and 2017 to New Zealand, that the Lions bring with them a big and passionate group of supporters,” he said.

“This will be the British & Irish Lions’ third tour since the game turned professional, with them winning in 1997 and us taking the spoils in 2009. On every occasion, the Springboks took the field as reigning Rugby World Cup champions and the 2021 tour is already shaping up to be one for the ages.”

Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions managing director, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of disruption to the sporting calendar, but after extensive discussions we are now able to confirm that the Tour dates are as previously announced”.

The British & Irish Lions have toured South Africa on 13 previous occasions, with the first Tour taking place in 1891. In that time, the Lions have won four-Test series, lost eight with one drawn. Their overall record against the Springboks is played 46, won 17, lost 23 and drawn six.

Full 2021 tour schedule:

• Saturday 3 July: British & Irish Lions v DHL Stormers – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

• Wednesday 7 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘Invitational’ – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

• Saturday 10 July: British & Irish Lions v Cell C Sharks – Jonsson Kings Park, Durban

• Wednesday 14 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘A’ Team – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

• Saturday 17 July: British & Irish Lions v Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

• Saturday 24 July (first Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

• Saturday 31 July (second Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

• Saturday 7 August (third Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

