3 mn jobs lost in SA since lockdown, black women hit hardest - survey

The National Income Dynamics Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey has found two thirds of the job losses were among women.

CAPE TOWN - Three million people have lost their jobs since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The National Income Dynamics Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey has found two thirds were women and it accounts for an 18% decline in employment.

A group of researchers from universities across the country surveyed 7,000 South Africans between February and April.

Associate Professor at Wits University, Daniela Casale, explained how the gender gap in employment had grown during the lockdown.

“In February, women accounted for just under half of all employment or 47%, but they accounted for a staggering two thirds of the net job loss that occurred between February and April.”

The research shows black women in lower earnings brackets and without tertiary education fared the worst.

A third of those surveyed who had an income in February were no longer earning a salary in April.

At least 1.5 million people managed to hang onto their jobs, but received no pay.

Many of those who lost employment are in grant recipient households, but almost 30% of those retrenched between February and April live in households with no access to social grants.

Around 47% of households ran out of money to buy food in April.

