20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • -3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

174 more COVID-19 fatalities take SA death toll to 4,346

More than 10,000 new cases have also been confirmed over the past 24-hour cylce, bringing the total number of infections picked up since March to almost 300,000.

Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and seventy-four more people have died after contracting the coronavirus here in South Africa, bringing the national death toll to 4,346.

More than 10,000 new cases have also been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of infections picked up since March to almost 300,000.

Half of those people have recovered, with the country's recovery rate hovering at around 49%.

Gauteng, the epicentre of the outbreak, now has more than 5,500 COVID-19 patients admitted to health facilities in the private and public sectors.

The province has recorded 3,357 new infections in the last 24-hour cycle and accounts for 36% of the country's infection rate.

The Western Cape has reported more than 800 new infections over the same period and now accounts for 27% of the country's infection rate.

The mortality rate stands at 1.4%.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA