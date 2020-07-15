174 more COVID-19 fatalities take SA death toll to 4,346

More than 10,000 new cases have also been confirmed over the past 24-hour cylce, bringing the total number of infections picked up since March to almost 300,000.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and seventy-four more people have died after contracting the coronavirus here in South Africa, bringing the national death toll to 4,346.

Half of those people have recovered, with the country's recovery rate hovering at around 49%.

Gauteng, the epicentre of the outbreak, now has more than 5,500 COVID-19 patients admitted to health facilities in the private and public sectors.

The province has recorded 3,357 new infections in the last 24-hour cycle and accounts for 36% of the country's infection rate.

The Western Cape has reported more than 800 new infections over the same period and now accounts for 27% of the country's infection rate.

The mortality rate stands at 1.4%.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 298 292, the total number of deaths is 4 346 and the total number of recoveries is 146 279. pic.twitter.com/MMqXEMv95R — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 14, 2020

