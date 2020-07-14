Zulu: Sassa doing its best to process special COVID-19 relief grants

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that the slow processing of the special COVID-19 grant was due to various problems such as bank accounts that had not been verified and declined applications.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that they were still experiencing problems with the payment and administration of the special COVID-19 social relief grant.

Millions of people have not been paid their R350 grant, which is aimed at assisting unemployed South Africans who receive no other financial assistance from government.

This is despite 3.5 million people being approved by the Social Development Department.

So far, the department has paid over R1.2 billion and these payments were all for applicants who applied in May.

Zulu said that she understood that people were frustrated with the slow pace but they were doing their best.

"The manual process is not viable for us because most of our offices are opening and closing and some are having less numbers in the offices because unfortunately for us, we as civil servants, as ministers, are also affected."

Government set aside over R50 billion for the relief fund but only for a limited period, which started in May and ends in October.

