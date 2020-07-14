Will Edcon accept Foschini Group's offer to buy Jet for R480m?

Edcon announced that it was going into business rescue in April. Its business rescue practitioners concluded last month that an 'accelerated sale' of some of its brands remained the only way for it to stay alive.

JOHANNESBURG - The Foschini Group (TFG) is offering cash-strapped Edcon R480 million for 371 Jet stores that it considers to be viable.

The suggested deal includes Jet’s distribution centre and some stores in Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini.

TFG is also hoping to buy Jet Club and all Jet stock for R800 million.

Last week, Edcon announced the sale of parts of Edgars to Retailability, rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style.

702's Arabile Gumede asked Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management, why TFG was looking at buying Jet.

"It seems like a very, very good acquisition for them. It’s an opportune time… They were able to pick the stores they wanted… TFG has quite an aggressive management team."

