Weather update: More cold conditions on the cards for Gauteng

The South African Weather Services is warning Gauteng residents that they should brace themselves for more cold conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are in for more cold temperatures over the next coming days as a cold front spends its final days in the province, for now.

The cold snap, which landed last week in some parts of the country, will be moving to parts of the Eastern Cape.

"The maximum temperatures for today over the north eastern parts of the country, it's going to be quite cold, in Johannesburg it will only going up to 11 degrees. And then going into tomorrow the cold front will have exited the country by the morning, but in its wake it's going to leave very cold morning temperatures," said forecaster Edward Engelbrecht.

WC STORM DAMAGE

The Western Cape bore the brunt of the extremely low temperatures with sea swells in the Cape Peninsula.

In Cape Town, there were reports of roofs blown off in Strand, Lavender Hill, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, Steenberg and Heideveld.

The Nomzamo High School in Strand sustained particularly severe damage.

In Tokai, a tree fell on a house, while in Gardens one fell on a car in Waterloo Street.

In the Cape Winelands, there were power outages after a tree fell on powerlines.

The Overberg saw trees falling on houses in Greyton, Caledon and Botrivier, while the Botrivier police station was also damaged.

The Botrivier clinic and a primary school in Greyton also sustained roof damage.

The town of Heuwelkroon and parts of Greyton were without electricity after a big Bloekom tree fell on high voltage cable.

Along the Garden Route, trees were blown over in George where the road between Blanco and the airport was closed due to damaged powerlines.

On the West Coast, a few informal settlement dwellings had roofs blown off by strong winds and flooding.