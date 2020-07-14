WC counts cost of storm damage; dam levels gain from heavy rain

The latest cold snap made landfall late Sunday night, causing flooding across parts of the city.

CAPE TOWN - Two cold fronts have brought much-needed water to the Cape, but they've also wrought havoc in some Cape Town communities.

Trees have been uprooted and homes damaged, as emergency services teams mop up.

Areas in Cape Town, the Cape Winelands, the West Coast, the Overberg and the Garden Route have felt the impact of heavy rainfall and gale-force winds.

Disaster risk teams have been activated and mop up operations continue.

In the Cape Winelands, there were power outages after a tree fell onto a powerline.

In Cape Town, roofs were blown off in various areas and the Nomzamo High School was badly damaged.

Assessments have been completed at informal settlements and residents there are being provided with flood kits.

The city has called on Sassa to provide humanitarian assistance.

In the Overberg, there were reports of trees falling onto houses in Greyton and Caledon.

The Botrivier Clinic and a primary school in Greyton also sustained roof damage.

The heavy rains have, however, bumped up dam levels.

The Western Cape Local Government Department's James Brent-Styan said: “The average dam level in the province in total has gone up by 8% and it’s at 53%. Cape Town dams are at 73% this week. We’ve seen Theewaterskloof by up by nearly 10% in the past week.”

