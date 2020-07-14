UK YouTube star Nicole Thea dies aged 24 - family

The 24-year-old dancer, who lived in London, posted regular updates on her pregnancy and several videos filmed before her death will be published on her YouTube channel, the family said.

LONDON - British YouTube star Nicole Thea, whose videos have gathered more than five million views, has died along with her unborn son, her family announced on Instagram.

"To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and (partner) Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," the message said.

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened."

The 24-year-old dancer, who lived in London, posted regular updates on her pregnancy and several videos filmed before her death will be published on her YouTube channel, the family said.

Her final videos showed her getting a cast of her eight-month baby belly and a behind-the-scenes shoot of her bathing in milk.

Partner Boga, 20, is a member of Ghana Boyz, a street dance trio originally from Ghana now based in the UK.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.