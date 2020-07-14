Two days after sales ban, high-end booze stolen from Cape liquor store

The store owner was alerted after the alarm system went off early on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Two days after the announcement of the alcohol ban in the country, Western Cape police are now investigating a burglary at a liquor store.

The store owner was alerted after the alarm system went off early on Tuesday morning.

When the man arrived on the scene, he found that the security gates had been forced open and removed and a window next to the door was broken.

The burglars made off with a substantial quantity of high-end liquor.

Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: "Bothasig police are investigating a case of burglary and theft at a liquor store after unknown suspects removed security gates, broke a window and stole a substantial number of high-end liquor bottles. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police."

This incident comes after a ban on the sale of alcohol. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ban was back with immediate effect.

He said that alcohol abuse placed massive pressure on the country's hospitals since the initial ban was lifted in June.

"We have therefore decided that in order to conserve hospital capacity, the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect. There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma," the president said.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

WATCH: Mkhize explains return of alcohol ban

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.