Tutus pay tribute: 'Zindzi Mandela was a child of the nation'

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has also sent its condolences.

CAPE TOWN - Tributes continue to pour in following the death of Zindzi Mandela.

The 59-year-old struggle icon died in Johannesburg on Monday.

The foundation said that Mandela’s death represented the loss of an important link between South Africa’s past and future.

It said that for the 27 years that Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, his family played a critical role, symbolising the humanity and steadfastness of the anti-apartheid struggle.

WATCH: Zindzi Mandela delivers iconic speech on behalf of her father in 1985

Zindzi Mandela was the younger of Madiba’s daughters and the Tutu Foundation said that she was regarded by many as the child of the nation.

It said that her loss would be felt by all South Africans.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape described her as a true fighter for freedom and, like her parents, sacrificed her life for the liberation of all South Africans.

