Tourism sector the hardest hit by amended lockdown rules - Maynier

CAPE TOWN - The tourism sector had been dealt a severe blow with the publishing of amended regulations for lockdown alert level three, said Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier.

Maynier said Sunday night's amended regulations had provided the clarity he'd been calling for on the opening of accommodation for leisure travel within provinces.

But he believed national government's decision had sent an industry that was already hard hit by COVID-19 into a state of turmoil.

In a tweet late on Friday night, the Presidency confirmed accommodation for leisure travel was open, but backtracked that decision the following day.

Maynier said this was unjustifiable, considering the lengths the industry had gone to in order to put in place the necessary safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The tourism sector has been subject to flip-flopping, to uncertainty and ultimately to a decision made with no explanation as to why accommodation for leisure for travel within provinces has not been allowed.”

