So long, Chocolate Log! One of SA's favourite treats discontinued after 50 years

Nestlé South Africa has confirmed that it has discontinued production of Chocolate Log, the creamy marshmallow on crisp wafer covered in milk chocolate.

JOHANNESBURG - After tantalising South African taste buds for over half a century, one of the country's favourite sweet treats will no longer be produced.

Nestlé South Africa has confirmed that it has discontinued production of Chocolate Log, the creamy marshmallow on crisp wafer covered in milk chocolate.

"The Nestlé Chocolate Log has been a loved brand for over 50 years and we thank our loyal consumers for their support over these years, the company told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

"We equally understand that its discontinuation may somehow disappoint some of our loyal consumers. Excitedly though, we are bringing a variety of delicious chocolates in the coming months and we urge our consumers to be on

the lookout!"

The news has not gone down well with many as South Africans, who just recently had to accept that Lays no longer makes salt and vinegar flavoured chips.

This year we lost Salt and Vinegar Lays and now Chocolate Log is being discontinued. Phumzile was right, this is becoming a banana republic. — BINWINNING (@BinweA) July 14, 2020

first salt and vinegar lays, now they're discontinuing chocolate log pic.twitter.com/SZU2RYcNUL — Amanda🌻 (@AmandaRinquest) July 14, 2020

ah noooo not chocolate log!!! I really hate this 2020 plenty nonsense! pic.twitter.com/IW2UNTZ4dq — *✽Lebz✽* (@Peaches_B21) July 14, 2020