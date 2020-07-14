Seeing COVID-19 patients recover keeps CT doctor going

Senior family medicine registrar, Dr Nabeela Amien, said that besides offering medical care, helping patients stay in contact with their families through video calls was one of the ways they eased the experience.

CAPE TOWN - Being able to support COVID-19 patients with more than medical care, motivates a doctor at the CTICC Hospital of Hope.

Dr Nabeela Amien was among those who admitted the field hospital's first COVID-19 patients early last month.

Since then, 847 patients have been treated at the facility, of which 544 have been discharged and 40 have died.

"The smile that you see on their face after that call, is the most rewarding thing I have ever experienced in my life, they just look so happy and they don't stop saying thank you."

Senior family medicine registrar, Dr Nabeela Amien, said that besides offering medical care, helping patients stay in contact with their families through video calls was one of the ways they eased the experience.

COVID-19 patients being treated at the CTICC were awake and alert but required additional post-hospital care.

Dr Amien said that discharging patients, like a 104-year-old woman recently, left the team highly motivated.

"Everybody's knowledge was built up very quickly in order to grasp what we were dealing with and the amazing thing is that it wasn't just the doctors, it was the nurses, the physios, it was the social workers, the porters... everybody got upskilled very quickly, it was just wonderful to see."

The intermediate care facility has 895 staff members, including outsourced workers.

