Outraged Kraaifontein community takes to street after murder of girl (6)

Community members gathered outside the Blue Downs Magistrates Court where Gaylin Cupido's alleged killer appeared.

CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein community on Tuesday took to the streets to show their outrage following the murder of a six-year-old girl.

They gathered outside the Blue Downs Magistrates Court where little Gaylin Cupido's alleged killer appeared.

The child died over the weekend after she was hit by a stray bullet in Scottsdene.

Cupido was walking with her mother on Saturday evening when shots rang out.

It's believed gangsters opened fire on their rivals, taking advantage of the dark streets after rolling blackouts kicked in the area.

But instead of hitting their targets, the child was shot.

She was rushed to a nearby medical facility where she succumbed to her injuries.

Less than 24 hours later, police found her alleged killer and arrested him.

He has made a brief appearance in court.

The six-year-old girl's death has infuriated the community and a group of them went to court to show their outrage.

The case has been postponed for a week.

