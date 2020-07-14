Outrage after Cape girl (6) killed in gang shooting

Gaylin Cupido died on Saturday night after she was hit by a stray bullet.

CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein community is angry and traumatised by the murder of a six-year-old girl in a shooting.

Gaylin Cupido died on Saturday night after she was hit by a stray bullet.

The girl was walking with her mom in Scottsdene when gangsters opened fire on each other.

Community activist Shaneal Nathan said the gun battle occurred during loadshedding.

“At that particular time it was loadshedding and that was an opportunity for these guys to invade territory.”

Nathan added that the community had had enough of the violence and had handed over a list of demands to police.

“We’re destroyed and stunned. Another young man who was not involved in gang violence was also gunned down while on his way to work.”

A suspect has been arrested.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.