Outpouring of tributes for Zindzi Mandela, says Denmark’s Ambassador Rehfield

Mandela served as South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - Denmark's ambassador to South Africa Tobias Rehfield said there had been an outpouring of tributes for Zindzi Mandela from his country.

Rehfield said that he worked with Mandela and manged to strengthened relations between the two countries.

She passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday.

Rehfield said that Mandela was very good interacting with people.

“She was also a person with strong political and sometimes controversial views, but she was first and foremost a South African ambassador. When I look back at the relationship I had with Zindzi, it was a professional relationship that worked to strengthen relations between Denmark and South Africa.”

Mandela was the youngest daughter of former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela.

She was raised in Soweto and educated South Africa and Swaziland.

She spent many years involved in the liberation struggle and embraced roles in the arts, philanthropy and business.

In her political career she served as deputy president of the Soweto Youth Congress, was a member of the Release Mandela Campaign, and was an underground operative of Umkhonto weSizwe.

