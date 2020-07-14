Mkhize praises George Mukhari Hospital staffers' commitment to COVID-19 fight

More healthcare workers have been brought in to this specific hospital to help the high volume of COVID-19 patients needing assistance.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has applauded health workers at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Pretoria for their commitment and hard work to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mkhize earlier did a walk-about of the facility, assessing its readiness for the peak of the pandemic.

The minister said that more beds were being prepared for Gauteng.

"We came to say 'how are things?' and also to say to you, that as health workers right across the spectrum, we really appreciate the work you do. You must understand that the whole country, from the president to the Cabinet and ministers to the South African citizens, everyone is very proud of the work you do."

