Mandla Mandela pays tribute to his 'feisty, fearless' aunt, Zindzi Mandela

In a post on his Instagram, Mandla Mandela said death had snatched another member of their family too soon and left a gaping chasm of pain.

JOHANNESBURG - Mandla Mandela, the nephew of Zindzi Mandela, has paid an emotional tribute to his aunt on social media.

Zindzi Mandela died in the early hours of Monday morning aged 59. She was the second daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Mandla is the first child of the late Makgatho Mandela, a son Madiba had with his first wife Evelyn.

In a post on his Instagram, Mandla said that death had snatched another member of their family too soon and left a gaping chasm of pain.

"We shall always treasure fond memories of her as a feisty, fearless and proud freedom fighter in her own right.

"She cut a colossal figure for someone still in her teens when she defied the authorities and read her father’s refusal of PW Botha's conditional release. Her voice powerfully and courageously carried and conveyed Nelson Mandela’s resolute challenge to dismantle apartheid; unban the ANC; free all political prisoners and those who had been banished; the return of all exiles and to guarantee free political activity.

"This is how we shall fondly remember her and remind ourselves that the long walk to freedom is far from over."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.