KZN police investigate after pupil (17) raped on her way to school

This is the second reported incident of rape involving a school pupil over a seven-day period.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating after a 17-year-old matric pupil was raped while making her way to school on Monday morning.

The incident took place in Magabheni, south of Durban, just before her first class at 4 am.

The police’s Thembeka Mbhele said the victim was approached by two suspects.

One of them produced a firearm and forced her into the bushes near the school’s sports grounds.

“She was raped several times and was released after the incident. The suspects are unknown at the moment but the matter is being investigated by the Umlazi family justice child protection and sexual offences unit.”

Last Monday, a grade 7 pupil was raped while making her way to school after she returned home to fetch her mask.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested following the incident.

