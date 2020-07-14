Janine van Wyk signs for Scottish champions Glasgow City

The Banyana Banyana captain moves to the club five months after leaving Danish club Fortuna Hjorring.

JOHANNESBURG - Janine van Wyk has secured a move abroad after signing for Scottish champions Glasgow City.

The Banyana Banyana captain moves to the club five months after leaving Danish club Fortuna Hjorring.

Van Wyk is the most capped player of all time, having amassed 170 caps for Banyana, including leading them to two Olympic Games as well as the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France.

"I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my football career with a football club that is known to be the best team in the Scottish top league,” she said about the transfer.

“I look forward to playing in the Uefa Women’s Champions League, win titles, and most importantly continue to learn as much as I can about the insights of the game and hopefully add value to the squad with the experience I carry."

Glasgow City Head Coach Scott Booth expressed his happiness at signing the experienced Van Wyk.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Janine van Wyk to our club,” he said. “She has incredible experience and I feel this will be key for us this season. Janine captained her nation at the 2019 World Cup and is their record cap holder. I know that she will 100% lead by example and fit into our already talented squad.”