If we don't address SA's alcohol problem, we'll have a ban forever - Sama chair

The reaction comes following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the sale of alcohol has been banned again as the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

CAPE TOWN - South African Medical Association (Sama) chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee, said that it was important to address the root causes of irresponsible alcohol use.

The move comes following a surge in alcohol-related trauma cases experienced at hospitals after alcohol sales were reintroduced under relaxed level 3 regulations at the beginning of last month.

Coetzee, who's also a member of the ministerial advisory committee, said that unearthing the underlying problems regarding alcohol abuse was important.

"What we're now effectively doing is putting a plaster on a festering wound. If we do not address the problem, we'll forever have an alcohol ban."

Coetzee agreed that having the ban in place would ease pressure on the health system, but stressed that a more long-term solution needed to be found.

"Remember what we said: this virus is going to be with us for quite some time, so are we now going to block alcohol and cigarettes every time something is not up to what you want to to be?"

