Health Minister: Beating COVID-19 is not up to government alone

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that evidence showed that self-isolation or quarantine of infected people remained the best way to contain the spread of the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the only way to completely stop the rising tide of the COVID-19 pandemic would be through personal behavioural changes.

Mkhize said that the lockdown had worked in slowing infections but it was important that people adhered to regulations to help fight the virus.

“It’s important for us to understand whether it be the workplace or using transport or going to school, we need to change the way we behave.”

The minister said that the spread of COVID-19 would only be stopped when people did not move around unnecessarily and adhered to lockdown regulations.

“We have to work on this together. We must not think this is up to government. It’s up to all of us together.”

With a surge in infections expected, Mkhize said that the severity of this would largely depend on behaviour.

Mkhize said that they were increasing the number of hospital beds in anticipation of this surge.

